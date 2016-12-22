Fayette Mall open until 11 p.m. Dec. 22, 23, open early too

Attention shoppers: Fayette Mall will remain open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23 for those who need a little extra time to wrap up their present purchases.
Normally, the mall’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The mall will open early, too — at 7 a.m. on Dec. 23, making for a 16-hour shopping day.
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, the mall will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. It will be closed all day Sunday.
It will reopen 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday, for all those returns and gift-card recipients.
Cheryl Truman
