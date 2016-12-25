Clark named WealthSouth regional president; Guthrie joins Provision Living memory care community

Finance
WealthSouth Bank & Trust: Rusty Clark has joined the company as Western Kentucky regional president. Clark has worked in the banking industry for more than 20 years throughout Central and Western Kentucky.
Health care
Provision Living: Carla Guthrie has been named family support mentor for the $18 million memory care community under construction in Beaumont Centre. Guthrie has more than 18 years experience in dementia care.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co: Bill Quenemoen has been named executive vice president with the Lexington-based construction and design company.
Kentucky Science & Technology Corp.: Terry Samuel has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 1. Samuel recently completed a long career at Lexmark and IBM.
The Lancaster Grand Theatre: The following have been appointed to the Grand’s newly instituted advisory board: Larry Jones, central region president, Community Trust Bank, Lexington; Nathan Hohman, vice president and chief financial officer, Alltech; Pat Dalbey, president and general manager, WLEX-TV; Mark Enderle, CPA, taxation expert and forensic accountant, Enderle Besten Dieruf, Lexington; Al Nahra, owner and operator of seven McDonald’s Restaurants in Lexington, Nicholasville, Lancaster and Stanford and co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington; Walter Gross, senior vice president of government affairs, G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers; Greg Caudill, president and CEO, Farmers National Bank, Danville; Stuart Powell, former councilman and mayor of Lancaster has been named an honorary advisory board member.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
