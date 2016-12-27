Trump names Bush-era veteran and policy newcomer to posts

Students suggest new designs for Lexington's flag

Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

Stoops: Cats full of energy ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

Malik Monk is working on rebounding

The 12 Days of Christmas — Kentucky style

3:39