December 28, 2016 9:59 AM

New dog license changes in Delaware to take effect in 2017

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

New dog licensing policies in Delaware will be taking effect beginning in 2017.

The state Office of Animal Welfare announced the changes, effective Jan. 1.

Delaware pet owners who are 65 or older will be able to pay $7 for a yearly dog license. That's down from the previous $10 per year.

The rate for unaltered dogs is $15 for everyone.

Dog licenses are also now going to be good for a year from the date of purchase and can also be renewed for two or three years.

OAW Deputy Director Christina Motoyoshi says officials are working to implement improvements that will make it easier for dog owners to license their pets.

