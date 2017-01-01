Mini Food Mart, Foodland Market become U-Haul neighborhood dealers

▪ Mini Food Mart, 705 East Loudon Avenue, and Foodland Market, 580 Eureka Springs Drive, have signed on as U-Haul neighborhood dealers to serve the Lexington community. Both locations offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes. Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals at Mini Food Mart are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Foodland Market. After-hours drop-off is available at both locations. Reserve U-Haul products at Mini Food Mart by calling 859-286-7512 and at Foodland Market by calling 859-309-6525.
▪ The accounting firm of Blue & Co. has opened an office in Bowling Green. The firm has expanded its presence into five new cities in the last year for a total of 14 office locations across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Texas.
The Bowling Green office represents a move toward the expansion of Blue & Co.’s construction niche group, as the firm picks construction industry expert, Aaron Woosley to lead the office.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
