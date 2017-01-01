Business

January 1, 2017 12:01 PM

Conventions in Lexington in January

By Dorothea Wingo

These events are scheduled for Lexington in January; convention site and expected attendance are included:

U.S. Equestrian Federation, 2017 Annual Conference: Jan. 9-17, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 500.

Kentucky Cattlemen's Association, KCA 2017 Convention: Jan. 18-21, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,200.

National Beta Club, Kentucky Senior Beta Convention: Jan. 22-24, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 2,500.

Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, 26th Annual Conference: Jan. 22-30, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 1,200.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

