Conventions in Lexington in January

These events are scheduled for Lexington in January; convention site and expected attendance are included:
U.S. Equestrian Federation, 2017 Annual Conference: Jan. 9-17, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 500.
Kentucky Cattlemen's Association, KCA 2017 Convention: Jan. 18-21, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,200.
National Beta Club, Kentucky Senior Beta Convention: Jan. 22-24, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 2,500.
Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group, 26th Annual Conference: Jan. 22-30, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 1,200.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
