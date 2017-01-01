Community Trust bank names Advisory Board members; Compton joins auditor’s office

Architecture
Omni Architects: Christa Mueller has joined the firm as an architectural intern for the Lexington-based architectural firm. Lisa Walker has been named special projects coordinator.
Finance
Auditor of Public Accounts: Leigh Compton has been named a county auditor in APA’s Central Kentucky region.
Community Trust Bank: The following have been named to the bank’s advisory board in the Lexington market: James E. Keeton III, Kentucky American Water, Lexington; William Todd Sallee, Kentucky Employers Mutual Insurance Co., Lexington; Daryl W. Smith, LG&E/KU Energy, Lexington. Jack Givens, Bowlin Group, Walton, has been named to the advisory board for the Versailles market.
Organizations
The Mortgage Bankers Association of the Bluegrass: The following have been named officers and directors for 2017: Will Puckett, PNC Mortgage, president; Addam Lewis, First Security Bank, president elect; Tenia Debord, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, treasurer; Abdul Muhammad, PrimeLending, secretary; Brian Gardner, Bluegrass Land Title, immediate past president; A.J. Daugherty, AAA Insurance-AJ Daugherty; C.J. Cunningham, Lambuth Mortgage; Brenda Weaver, ehome Network; Tim Vaughan, Huntington National Bank; Bryan May, Century Mortgage; Emily Grant, Bluegrass Land Title; Sherri Wagerman, MGIC; Wayne Thompson, Walden Mortgage Group; Marcie Morris, Kentucky Housing Corp.; and Stephen Neary, Chase.
Other
TrinSoft: William Cheng and Benjamin Mallin have joined the company’s TrinDocs team as developers.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
