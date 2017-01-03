New restaurants open — one serving sushi and one with skewers

Skewers, a Mediterranean restaurant, and Happy Sushi, serving all-you-can-eat sushi, have opened locations at 130 West Tiverton Way off Nicholasville Road.
Skewers includes an extensive menu of Mediterranean vegetarian and meat entrees, salads and appetizers as well as fresh-baked bread, fresh juices and desserts.
Nabil Algahmie, the manager, said that the cooks and staff are mostly from Dearborn, Mich. The restaurant has 30 tables and can seat up to 140 people.
Algahmie hopes to offer a feature of ordering and paying online as well as a drive-through window.
Skewers has been in “soft open” mode since Thanksgiving, Algahmie said, but has a grand opening scheduled for Jan. 7.
Happy Sushi opened in mid-September, according to owner Feng Dong. It’s Dong’s first restaurant and can seat 50-60 people.
The all-you-can eat sushi is $14.99 for an an adult lunch, and $7.99 for children 4-10 years old. For dinner the prices are $21.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids.
Customers may also order soups, appetizers, salads and desserts from the menu.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
