Cat food recalled due to low levels of essential vitamin

Canned cat food products from three different brands have been voluntarily recalled due to possible low levels of an essential vitamin.
Several different products from 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty distributed between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 contained possible low levels of thiamine, or vitamin B1, according to the recall announcement. Cats with low amounts of thiamine in their diets over several weeks can be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, which can impact the cat’s gastrointestinal or neurological health.
Early signs of a thiamine deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss, according to the announcement. Advanced cases can show neurological signs such as wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures. Cat owners are advised to call their veterinarian immediately if they notice any of the above symptoms. Symptoms of a thiamine deficiency can be reversed if treated promptly.
No illnesses related to the low thiamine levels have been reported, but the product was recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the announcement.
The recall includes the following products:
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
- 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
- EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner
- Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner
- Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner
- Special Kitty Super Supper
