Lexmark lays off 320 software employees

Lexmark Enterprise Software laid off 320 employees worldwide this week.
That’s about 10 percent of Lexmark Enterprise Software’s workforce, according to a Wednesday release from Sylvia Chansler, public relations manager for Kofax Inc. Lexmark purchased Kofax in a billion dollar acquisition in 2015 before Lexmark was sold.
The release describes the move as “a restructuring and reduction in force across all functional areas in the Lexmark Enterprise Software business on a global basis.”
To what extent that affects Lexmark operations in Lexington; Lenexa, Kansas; or at Kofax in Irvine, California, is not spelled out in the release. Chansler said that no further comment would be made.
“This action was taken to reduce our costs to be more in line with our revenues and those of comparable software companies,” the release said. “We have been and remain solidly profitable and therefore financially healthy.”
Lexmark was acquired by a consortium of Asian investors in November, 2016. At that time, the company announced it was shedding its enterprise software business, once the cornerstone of its business strategy.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
