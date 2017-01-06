Former owner McMullen inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin Pause

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

0:44 Wenyen Gabriel thinks he was helped by Camp Cal

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:32 Isaac Humphries thinks he is out of his slump