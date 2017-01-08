Prichard Committee names three to advocate for improved schools

Organizations
Horse Country: Duncan Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor Made, has been elected to the board of directors. Taylor Made was an early member of Horse Country, which was incorporated in June 2014. Taylor also serves on Keeneland’s board of directors, Keeneland’s executive board, and the board of directors for the Kentucky Equine Education Project.
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence: The following have been named to the statewide citizens’ group that advocates for improved Kentucky schools: C.B. Akins Sr., pastor of First Baptist Bracktown Church, Lexington; Melissa Moore Murphy, attorney with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and a former criminal prosecutor in Fayette and McCracken counties and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District; Emmanuel Washington, founder of EVOLVE and an education advocate; Leo Calderón, director for Latino programs and Services at Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights; Nancy Grayson, director of Strategic Initiatives for the Northern Kentucky Education Council, Walton; Veeko A. Lucas, senior manager of The New Teacher Project, a national nonprofit, Louisville; and Dr. Daksha Mehta, rheumatologist, Elizabethtown.
The Council of State Governments: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers has been named the 2017 chair-elect. Stivers is joined on the 2017 leadership team by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, CSG national president; Nevada state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, the national chair; Delaware state Rep. Helene Keeley, the vice chair; Nebraska state Sen. Beau McCoy, the immediate past chair; and each of the CSG regional chairs.
Institute of Real Estate Management: Anne Kilcoyne, senior property manager with NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, has been installed as vice president of the IREM Kentucky-West Virginia Chapter No. 104 for 2017.
Other
Auditor of Public Accounts: L. Christopher Hunt has been named General Counsel. Hunt replaces Sara Beth Gregory following her promotion to Chief of Staff for the Auditor’s office.
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board: Garyen Denning, managing partner at CRM Cos. Restaurant Group, has been named a new board member. Denning oversees all operations of its Raising Canes and MOD Pizza franchises in Central Kentucky and Charleston, S.C. Denning will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
