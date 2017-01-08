Kentucky Psychological Association honors those in field; American Pharaoh honored

▪ The Kentucky Psychological Association has presented the following awards to honor accomplishments in the field of psychology and to recognize individuals in the public sector who advocate for access to psychological services across Kentucky.
The 2016 award winners are: Martha Wetter, Lexington, Distinguished Career in Psychology Award; William W. Stoops, Lexington, Psychologist of the Year Award; Dong (Dan) Young Han, Lexington, Jack Runyon Community Service Award; Jennifer Price, Georgetown, Schuster Advocacy Award; Shambra Mulder, Lexington, Multicultural Professional Development Award; Gabriella Puleo, Lexington, Multicultural Professional Development Award, student category; Theodore T. Myre Jr., Louisville, Friend of Psychology Award; Senator Ralph Alvarado, Winchester, Distinguished Public Service Award; Representative Rick Rand, Bedford, Distinguished Public Service Award.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
