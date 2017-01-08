Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Economic outlook, trends and your job search. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky will host a Networking After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at J. Render’s, Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle. Cost: $20 per person, or $30 for two.
Workshops and classes
The Inventors Council will hold its Workshop for Inventors & Entrepreneurs at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Eastside Library Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive at the corner of Palumbo Drive and Man o’ War. Doors open at 6:30 for networking and registration; workshop begins at 7 p.m. Hosted by Don West and Raj Shah. Membership: $50. Info: Kyinventors.org or 859-201-1311.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Tech Night (“Build a Computer” Demo by Kentucky Trade), 7 p.m. Jan. 9.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
▪ Mac & iPad, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Jan. 12 and 19.
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Classes:
▪ Pages for iPad, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 23, $60.
▪ Exploring the World of Photography, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 23, $60.
Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following online professional development courses beginning Jan. 18. Go to Ed2go.com/bluegrass for course descriptions or call 859-246-6666 for more information.
▪ Basic CompTIA A+ Certification Prep, $110
▪ Intermediate CompTIA A+ Certification Prep, $110
<bullet>CompTIA Network+ Certification Prep, $110
▪ LPI Linux Essentials Exam Prep, $95
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, a nine-week course, provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lexington at:
▪ Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way. Classes begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Register: 859-273-9999.
▪ Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Register: 859-269-4687.
▪ Lexington Baptist Temple, 1100 Armstrong Mill Road. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 859-273-4635.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments