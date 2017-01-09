2018 Toyota Camry unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

The eighth-generation Toyota Camry sedan was introduced by Toyota’s president at the North American International Auto show Monday in Detriot.
The car manufacturer said the Camry, which is sold in more than 100 countries and is the most popular mid-size sedan in the world, has gone through a total evolution.
The new Camry utilizes TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) which represents a new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers, and packages its vehicles. TNGA retains all of Toyota’s traditional values of superlative build quality and safety while injecting a fun driving experience that plays on all the senses, a new release from the company states.
“The all-new 2018 Camry is, without a doubt, the most captivating mid-size sedan we’ve ever produced,” said Bob Carter, Toyota senior vice president of automotive operations. “It delivers on everything Camry owners have come to expect from America’s best-selling car, and adds to it, jaw-dropping design, more advanced technology, cutting-edge safety systems, and stirring performance that raises it to an unparalleled level of excitement.”
“In order to create something that stirs people’s soul, we’ve laid out the concept of a new sedan that provides fun and excitement behind the wheel,” said Masato Katsumata, the Chief Engineer of the new Camry. “In developing the next-generation Toyota Camry, we were able to start with a clean slate, which allowed us to create a true driver’s car.”
There were three primary design goals when penning the all-new Camry, the company said: a distinctive, low center of gravity that results in a firm wide stance; a practical-yet-emotionally styled cabin profile, and a sporty and upscale image both inside and out.
The new Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy, the company news release said.
The 2018 Camry has a sleeker profile than the current model. By lowering the hip points of the occupants (nearly 1.0-inch in the front and 1.2-inches at the rear), and therefore their seating positions, the design team was able to reduce the car’s overall vehicle height by approximately one inch from the current model and incorporate a lower roofline, without sacrificing interior space, the news release states.
The 2018 Camry will be available in four grades: LE, XLE, SE and XSE, the release states. The new Camry’s “Sport” SE and XSE grades wear a noticeably different body style than the entry level LE and premium XLE grades, highlighted by a sculpted rocker panel, new 19-inch black machined-finish alloy wheels (XSE only) a subtle rear spoiler lip, aggressive front bumper, and rear bumper with an integrated lower diffuser.
For nearly three decades, Camry’s American manufacturing home has been Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown. Most Camrys sold in America are assembled in Georgetown .The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry will begin rolling into Toyota dealers in late summer 2017.
