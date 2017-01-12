US gov't accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

2:08 Mitchell discusses common threads in recent UK losses Pause

2:14 Bourbon Pompeii found at Buffalo Trace Distillery

2:06 Students suggest new designs for Lexington's flag

0:43 Fire department rescues trapped driver after collision downtown

1:29 Attorney General Beshear calls $500,000 Bevin report 'grossly political'

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic