Amazon to add 100,000 jobs — 1,000 in Kentucky

Retail giant Amazon said Thursday that it will increase its full-time U.S. workforce by 100,000 during the next 18 months, including adding more than 1,000 jobs at its 11 sites in Kentucky.
Many of the positions will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced in recent months and are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and other states. The company also said that it had completed a multi-million dollar renovation at its 17-year-old fulfillment center in Campbellsville, Ky, according to a story in The Courier-Journal.
“Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley — they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said in a statement.
Overall, more than 10,000 full-time employees already work at 11 sites in Kentucky.
Amazon said that the jobs across the country would offer opportunities for all types of experience, education and skills level, including engineers, software developers and entry-level positions.
