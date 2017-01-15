Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Economic outlook, trends and your job search. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
The Second Annual Workforce Summit: Solutions for Economic Competitiveness will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Hilton Lexington Downtown. Cost: $199 government and nonprofit; $399 Kentucky Chamber member; and $499 nonmember. For more info, got to Kychamber.com/events/workforce or call 502-695-4700.
Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center offers the following workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
Your Passport to Opportunity: Which Certification is Right for Me? 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 18, LFUCG, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
Let’s Talk Small Biz- Retirement Plans for Business and Business Owner. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 27, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Jan. 19 and 26.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Jan. 24.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
Classes:
▪ Pages for iPad, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 23, $60.
▪ Exploring the World of Photography, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 23, $60.
▪ Beginning Digital Imaging/Independent Work (PaintShop Pro), beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Introduction to Adobe Photoshop Elements, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Beginning iPhone, beginning 1 p.m Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Advanced Digital Imaging/Independent Work (PaintShop Pro), beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 25, $60.
▪ Beginning iPad, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 25, $60.
▪ Word Processing, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 27, $60.
▪ Computer Basics, beginning 1 p.m. Feb. 2, $60.
Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following online professional development courses beginning Jan. 18. Go to Ed2go.com/bluegrass for course descriptions or call 859-246-6666 for more information.
▪ Accounting Fundamentals, $95
▪ QuickBooks 2017, $95
▪ Microsoft Access 2016, $95
▪ Microsoft Excel 2016, $95
▪ PMP Certification Preparation, $110
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, a nine-week course, provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lexington at:
▪ Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Register: 859-269-4687.
▪ Lexington Baptist Temple, 1100 Armstrong Mill Road. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 859-273-4635.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
