Dr. Jordan Prendergast joins Lexington Clinic; Millar, Spires named partner at Dinsmore & Shohl

Health care
Lexington Clinic: Family medicine physician, Dr. Jordan Prendergast, has joined the clinic as a primary care provider. She is accepting patients of all ages at Lexington Clinic Veterans Park.
Law
Dinsmore & Shohl: Two Lexington attorneys, Drew B. Millar and John M. Spires, have been named partners effective Jan. 1. Millar is a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Department. Spires is a member of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group.
Stites & Harbison: Adam Smith has joined the Construction Service Group in the firm’s Lexington office.
McBrayer: Jason Morgan has been named Member, a partnership role. Morgan joined McBrayer in 2012 after working as a trial attorney with Freund, Freeze & Arnold in Cincinnati. Additionally, McBrayer welcomes three attorneys to the Lexington team: Jason Hollon has joined the McBrayer Litigation team. Lindsey Anderson has joined McBrayer’s Corporate Law team. Bethany Atkins Rice has joined the McBrayer team in the Estate Planning group.
Organizations
Kentucky Humanities Council: Ashley Boggs Bruggeman and Thomas H. Appleton Jr. have been appointed to the council’s board of directors. Bruggeman, an account executive for Scranton, Pa.-based CPG International, and Appleton, a professor of history at Eastern Kentucky University, will serve a one-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2020.
Realtor-Community Housing Foundation: Deni Hamilton, Coldwell Banker McMahan, Georgetown, has been named president for 2017. Other officers for 2017 include Bo Smith, Keller Williams Greater Lexington, president elect; Tim Adams, Guardian Savings Bank, vice president; Melinda Earlywine, Century 21 Commonwealth Real Estate, secretary/treasurer; Pat Borg, Weesner Properties, immediate past president. The 2017 RCHF board of directors include: Cheryl Bromagen, City National Bank; Gesela Brown, First Security Bank; Greg Buchanan, ERA Select Real Estate; Ed Moore, Community Volunteer; Becky Murphy, Charlie Murphy Real Estate; Maggie Napier, Napier Realtors; Will Puckett, PNC Mortgage; Jeff Rietze, Rector Hayden Realtors; Amanda Marcum, Berkshire Hathaway H S Foster; Rusty Underwood, Milestone Realty Consultants; and Joan Whitman, Whitman Realtors.
University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Foundation: Greg Mullins, director-in-charge of Blue & Co.’s Lexington office, has been appointed to a three-year term on the foundation’s board of directors. Mullins brings more than 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management having served as managing partner for Potter & Co. prior to its merger with Blue & Co. in 2010.
Other
Columbia Gas of Kentucky: Jovette S. Pino has been named vice president and general manager, responsible for all field operations throughout Columbia’s 30-county service area in Kentucky. Pino was previously director of labor relations for NiSource.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments