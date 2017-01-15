Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game Pause

1:56 Transylvania's Theobald discusses his team's turnaround

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

1:51 Cann says Cats gained confidence in practice, showed it on court

0:54 Paris makes boys' All "A" Classic for first time in 15 years

1:53 Mitchell says Akhator put on real display of skill

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan