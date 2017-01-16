Saunders recognized for 25 years of membership; Kentucky offers local workforce grants totaling $2 million, apply by Dec. 30

▪ Lisa B. Saunders with F.A.R.M. Appraisals in Lexington, has been recognized by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for 25 years of membership within the organization. Saunders is an agricultural professional who provides services for clients which may include farm and ranch management, rural appraisal, and/or agricultural consulting.
▪ The Kentucky Department of Workforce Investment and Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board are making $2 million in funding available to local workforce development boards for three types of grants to support innovative workforce services. The deadline to submit proposals is Dec. 30.
These grants are designed to channel federal workforce funds to help Local Workforce Development Areas and regions better serve customers and meet the requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The application is divided into three areas of focus: innovation and impact; sector and career pathways; and youth services related to work-based activities.
Kentucky’s targeted sectors include automobile/aircraft manufacturing; transportation, distribution and logistics; business services and research and development; health care/social assistance; and construction.
For a copy of the request for proposals, guidelines and information, go to Kcc.ky.gov/Pages/News.aspx.
