IGA grocery store to open in former Kroger on Romany Road

An upscale IGA, the 12th store in an Eastern Kentucky-based franchisee chain, is scheduled to open soon in the vacated Kroger on Romany Road. The Kroger closed in September 2015.
Cox Foods, based in Hindman, has stores throughout Eastern Kentucky. The Romany Road store will be its 12th, according to general manager Jeff Lutes.
The store “will be set up totally differently from our stores in Eastern Kentucky, based on what the clientele wants. ... It’s need-based. It’s what the clientele wants. It’s what we do,” Lutes said
“Some of the people we have in our company have worked in that store as far back as when it was Randall’s,” Lutes said.
Randall’s had a memorable service model, Lutes said. Kroger took over the store in 1995.
The new IGA will have special touches, Lutes said. First, it will be redesigned and renovated.
“It will all be the newest, state of the art,” Lutes said. “All of the lighting will be LED. At the time it opens, it will be the greenest store we have.”
Lutes said he’s uncertain when the new store will open because the renovation is being designed and engineered.
For example, Lutes said, organic produce is a big item in Fayette County, so “a lot of our mix will have to be organics in produce.”
The Cox Foods chain has stores that have more than 40,000 square feet and some as small as 12,000 to 13,000 square feet. The chain has stores in Jackson, Martin, West Liberty, Martin and Salyersville.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments