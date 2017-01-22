Lexington locals open marketing and branding company; Morning Pointe Senior Living celebrates 20 years

▪ Lisa Coots and Katie Taylor have opened CT Marketing Solutions powered by Proforma, specializing in promotional products, printing services, eCommerce, digital media and graphic communications.
Coots and Taylor have more than 30 years combined experience with design, publishing, project management, print buying and marketing in industries including education, magazine and book publishing, equine-related products, promotional products and mail-order cataloges.
“Taking this leap with Proforma by our side has given us the confidence to be even more successful,” Taylor said. “The support and resources we’ve received from this organization made the transition from employees to business owners an easy decision, and the support we receive will translate into better service and product offering to our clients.”
CT Marketing Solutions provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success through marketing resources including printed and promotional products, creative marketing campaigns, digital media and eCommerce solutions. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources including a network of more than 600,000 products and services.
For more information about CT Marketing Solutions powered by Proforma, go to CTMarketing.proforma.com.
▪ To celebrate 20 years in business, Morning Pointe Senior Living has launched “Make Your Mark,” a yearlong community service campaign with a goal of giving back 20,000 hours through volunteer efforts and philanthropic projects during 2017. The company’s website will also feature a Memory Wall, showcasing memories and community service activities shared by Morning Pointe residents, families, associates, volunteers and partners.
Founded in 1996, the Chattanooga-based health care services company began with its two co-founders Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, who shared a vision to change the senior care industry. The company has since expanded to 27 Morning Pointe Senior Living and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities, with three additional communities scheduled to open this year. The company has more than 1,600 residents and 1,300 associates in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Compiled by
Dorothea Wingo
Comments