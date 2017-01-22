Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The Bluegrass Chapter, Military Officers Association of America will meet at noon Jan. 27 at the Equestrian Woods Country Club, 107 Clubhouse Drive. The meeting will feature a presentation of the military and strategic history of the island of Malta in the Mediterranean. Additionally, past chapter president BrigGen. (Ret.) Les Beavers will provide an update on recent developments in Washington affecting service members, veterans and their families. The meeting is open to all military officers — active duty, reserve, and retired — and their guests. To attend, contact Pat Jones at 859-271-2606 or by email at ppatcatfan@aol.com. A buffet lunch will be available for $17.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Economic outlook, trends and your job search. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
The Second Annual Workforce Summit: Solutions for Economic Competitiveness will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Hilton Lexington Downtown. Cost: $199 government and nonprofit; $399 Kentucky Chamber member; and $499 nonmember. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/workforce or call 502-695-4700.
Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshop: Let’s Talk Small Biz- Retirement Plans for Business and Business Owner, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Jan. 24.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
▪ Tech Chat, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
▪ Dr Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
▪ Macintosh and iPad, 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Classes:
▪ Pages for iPad, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 23, $60.
▪ Exploring the World of Photography, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 23, $60.
▪ Beginning Digital Imaging/Independent Work (PaintShop Pro), beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Introduction to Adobe Photoshop Elements, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Beginning iPhone, beginning 1 p.m Jan. 24, $60.
▪ Advanced Digital Imaging/Independent Work (PaintShop Pro), beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 25, $60.
▪ Beginning iPad, beginning 1 p.m. Jan. 25, $60.
▪ Word Processing, beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 27, $60.
▪ Computer Basics, beginning 1 p.m. Feb. 2, $60.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, a nine-week course, provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lexington at:
▪ Lexington Baptist Temple, 1100 Armstrong Mill Road. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 859-273-4635.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ GEW-Let’s Talk Small Biz - Retirement Plans for Business and Business Owners, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard.
▪ Construction Business Connection Event – For Construction Trades Only, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 101 East Vine Street.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments