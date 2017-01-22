Lehmann named director of operations for Russell Capital Management; Smith, Ford Denham named law partners

Finance
Central Bank: Jeremy Meadows has been promoted to retail banking officer, Berea. Bruce McHone has been promoted to deposit services officer. J.B. Schmidt has been promoted to commercial lending officer — Northern Kentucky.
Russell Capital Management: Jeff Lehmann has been named director of operations. Lehmann has more than 15 years experience in the banking industry, most recently as loan servicing manager at Kentucky Bank.
Traditional Bank: Jarred Paull has joined the company as a commercial loan officer at the Palomar Banking Center. Chris Coldiron has been promoted to consumer lender at the bank’s Short Street Banking Center. Evan Sizemore has been promoted to consumer lender at the bank’s Palomar Banking Center.
Law
Stites & Harbison: Adam Smith has been promoted to member, or partner, in addition to joining the firm’s construction service group. Smith’s litigation practice is focused on representing owners, contractors and subcontractors in construction disputes.
Thompson Miller & Simpson: Mitchel Denham has joined the firm as a partner. Denham will practice in the areas of health care law, health care litigation, government regulations, environmental law, non-profit law and white collar crime.
Jackson Kelly: Chacey R. Ford has been elevated to member status. Based in the firm’s Lexington office, Ford is a member of the firm’s health care and finance and commercial law practice groups.
Organizations
The Asphalt Institute Foundation: Susan Tanner has been named program and development manager of the Lexington-based charitable arm of the Asphalt Institute. She brings 13 years of experience with the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation to this new position.
Fayette County Board of Education: Melissa Bacon has been elected chair. Ray Daniels has been elected vice chair. The leadership posts are for two years.
LexArts: The following have been newly named to the board of directors: Brent Bruner, EOP Architects; Robert N. Elliston, Keeneland Association; Enrique Gonzalez, Fusion Art Gallery; Catherine Ladd Kenneally, Cross Gate Gallery; Marc A. Mathews, Transylvania University; Tiffany Dupont Novak, Lexington Children’s Theatre; and Ellen Tunnell, community volunteer. J. David Smith, Farmers Capital Bank, currently serves as chairman of the board of the 43-year-old arts council and United Arts Fund. Other members of the executive committee include: Ellen A. “Nan” Plummer, president and CEO, LexArts; Brent Bruner, EOP Architects, chair, facilities committee; John Cioci, PNC Bank, chair, finance committee; Richard Greissman, DoubleTake Photography, chair, grants committee; Lori Rowland Houlihan, mayor’s office representative; Stephen Jennings, Crowe Horwath, chair, nominating committee; Gloria Rie, community volunteer, chair, business volunteers for the arts; and Billy Van Pelt II, Billy Van Pelt Consulting, chair, development committee. Continuing LexArts Board members for FY 2017 are: Di Boyer, Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation; James Brown, LFUCG Council; Laurie A. Carter, Eastern Kentucky University; Julia Offutt Cauthen, Julia O. Cauthen Bloodstock; Brian L. Frye, University of Kentucky; Gina Greathouse, Commerce Lexington; Astarre Gudino, Taft Law; Gardner D. Heironymus, Keeneland Association; Donald Mason, The Lyric Theatre; Steve Matherly, Fifth Third Bank; Connie Jo Miller, Group CJ; Catherine Decker Mills, Toyota Motor Manufacturing KY; Becky Neal Ochenkoski, tribeca trunk; Jeremy Paden, Transylvania University; Mary Quinn Ramer, VisitLEX; Andy Shea, Lexington Legends; Susan Simmons, Central Bank; Jason Sims, Dinsmore & Shohl; and Sarah Wylie Ammerman VanMeter, University of Kentucky.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments