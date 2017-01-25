Alltech’s new beer is aged in bourbon barrels, brewed with blackberries

Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company is preparing to release a new beer with a fruit that’s plentiful in Kentucky: blackberries.
The Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Blackberry Porter, which will be in Kentucky stores the week of Feb. 6, comes with “bold roasted malt flavors, complemented by a nose of fresh blackberries,” according to the company’s press release.
The beer is 8.3 percent alcohol by volume.
The beer will be the latest addition to the Barrel-Aged Seasonal Series, which include beers aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels.
Pete Weiss, marketing manager for Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company, said the idea for the beer came from a company meeting where employees were discussing what they would like to drink in the spring.
“We wanted it to be a little bit different than an average porter, or barrel-aged stout or something that you come across quiet often,” he said.
