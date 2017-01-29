Business

January 29, 2017

Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

Meetings

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Interview strategies from recruiters. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.

Events

OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.

Workshops and classes

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

Workshops:

▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2

▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and 9

▪ Dr Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Feb. 4

▪ Macintosh and iPad, 7 p.m. Feb. 9

▪ Tech Night, 7 p.m. Feb. 13

▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Feb. 16

Classes:

▪ Computer Basics, beginning 1 p.m. Feb. 2, $60

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, a nine-week course, provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lexington at:

▪ Lexington Baptist Temple, 1100 Armstrong Mill Road. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 859-273-4635.

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.

▪ Construction Business Connection Event – For Construction Trades Only, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 101 East Vine Street.

▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

