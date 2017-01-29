Central Bank names 8 to advisory board; Lycan named to Republican National Lawyers Association

Finance
Central Bank: Amy Turner and Lee Coleman have been promoted to vice presidents, mortgage lending, in the Winchester market. Eight new members have been named to the bank’s Lexington Advisory Board: Anthany Beatty, UK Campus Services and Public Safety; Pat Hayden, retired/Rector Hayden Real Estate; Bruce Pieratt, owner, Pieratt’s; Ed Quinn, president and CEO, R.J. Corman Railroad Co.; Bill Quigg, president, Richmond Baking Co.; Dr. Marcus Randall, president, Kentucky Medical Services Foundation; Kenny Schomp, president and owner, Lexington Truck Sales; and Linda Slagel, president, High Bridge Spring Water. They join Rick Avare, Jeremy Bates, Jed Bullard, Michael Cox, Kiki Courtelis, Dr. John Hobbs, Glenn Hoskins, Dave Houchin, Debbie Long, Mark Nabity, Nick Rowe, Charlie Scroggin, Dr. Russell Travis, Randy Walker, Dr. Greg White and Brian Wood.
Commonwealth Credit Union: Patricia “Patty” Smith has been named vice president of marketing and business development.
Organizations
Construction Lawyers Society of America: Stites & Harbison attorney Bill Geisen has been named the society’s inaugural president, beginning his term in 2017. The CLSA is a 1,200-member international honorary society composed of lawyers practicing in all areas of construction law. Geisen is a member (partner) of Stites & Harbison, based in the Covington office.
Leadership Kentucky: David W. Seewer, a partner in Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs’ Louisville office, has been named to the board of directors for a three-year term.
Republican National Lawyers Association: Eric Lycan, a partner with Dinsmore & Shohl’s Lexington office, has been elected vice president for judicial affairs and chair of the judicial affairs committee for the RNLA.
Other
Combined Insurance: Israel Stacy, a Lexington native, has been named senior vice president and zone manager of the company’s Central Region, which includes midwestern and southern states. Stacy will be responsible for overseeing a team of more than 800 sales managers and Combined Insurance agents.
Gray Construction: Patrick McCowan has been named regional manager, southeast office.
Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty: Paul Chartier has joined the real estate firm. Chartier has his senior real estate specialist certification.
Air Hydro Power: Randy Lanter has been named a Parker Hydraulics product specialist.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments