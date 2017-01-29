Kentucky filmmaker wins two international wedding video awards

▪ Two films produced by Reel Special Productions have been selected as the best wedding videos in their respective categories during the recent Love Stories TV Wedding Film Awards in New York City.
Out of the thousands of films on lovestoriestv.com, 80 were nominated and 10 were chosen by public vote for the 2016 competition. The two films earning international recognition for Reel Special Productions include Best Proposal, Save the Date or Elopement Film (Joe + Kayse) and Best Groom Reaction (Matt + Ginny).
Reel Special Productions is owned by Ryan and Brittany Worthen. For more information about the company, go to Reelspecial.com.
▪ Gloria Reed, a realtor with Weichert, Realtors, has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors. She joins more than 24,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation.
▪ The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors has named Anthony de Movellan as the 2016 Realtor of the Year. The Realtor of the Year award recognizes realtors who have served not only their profession, but also their communities. Laura Hayden has been named the 2016 Good Neighbor award recipient. The Good Neighbor Award program recognizes realtors who are improving the lives of others through volunteer work.
▪ Jessica Elliott, co-owner/operator of Elliott Farms in Mercer County, has joined F.A.R.M. Appraisals of Lexington as an appraiser trainee. F.A.R.M. (Farms And Rural Markets) Appraisals specializes in the appraisals of transitional, commercial and agricultural land.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments