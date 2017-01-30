Full text of Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson Pause

2:03 UK Hospital debuts new kitchen, dining room

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:17 'There is a lot of tension and nerves and uncertainty'

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news