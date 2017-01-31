Blue Grass Airport sets passenger record in 2016

Blue Grass Airport set a new traffic record in 2016 with 1.3 million passengers, up 5.5 percent from 2015.
In a news release, the airport stated that 2016 was the third consecutive year it has seen a record number of travelers.
The airport has 18 non-stop destinations on its route map.
The airport attributes its growth to multiple factors including Allegiant’s new seasonal flights to Savannah/Hilton Head and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. as well as United Airlines service to Newark Liberty Airport.
Delta Air Lines upgrading its service to Minneapolis-St. Paul from seasonal to year-round was also cited.
