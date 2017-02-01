New beer inspired by Graeter’s black raspberry chip ice cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream, the Cincinnati family-owned craft ice cream company has partnered with Braxton Brewing Co., a Covington beer maker, to release what it is calling“a unique ice cream-inspired stout.”
The brew, which is available for a limited time, is based on one of Graeter’s oldest and most traditional ice cream flavors and is called Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.
The brew will be introduced at a collaborative tapping party Friday, and will be available at participating Kroger stores and other area retailers in the greater Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati and Dayton areas beginning Monday.
For those buying the beer, Jake Rouse, Braxton’s CEO, suggests letting it warm up a bit before drinking. It helps the flavors to develop, and “you’ll get more aroma, more flavor profile,” he said.
Though the beer is available for a limited time, the collaboration between the businesses will continue, Rouse said. A beer-flavored ice cream may be introduced later in 2017.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments