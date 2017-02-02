Report: Real estate market sets all-time highs in 2016

After a record-breaking year in 2015, the number of homes sold in Kentucky set new highs in 2016.
Home sales totaled 52,123, according to the Kentucky Association of Realtors. That number is an 8 percent increase over the 48,259 sold in 2015.
A news release from the organization stated that in November and December, home sales hit a new record, surpassing the 4,000 unit threshold with 4,088 and 4,131 homes sold respectively.
Home prices in the state increased to a median of $122,125 for the year, the highest annual median price recorded in the state, the association reported.
Total volume of all homes sold in Kentucky broke the $9 million mark for the first time with $9.17 billion in sales. This surpasses the $8.21 billion sold in 2015.
“2016 was a unique year for real estate in Kentucky,” stated Mike Becker, 2017 president of KAR. “Low inventory was an issue in just about every region of the state, but with low interest rates and a continuous demand from qualified buyers, homes didn’t stay on the market long if they were priced appropriately.”
