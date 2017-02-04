Business

February 4, 2017 12:29 PM

$200K in federal grants available for specialty crops

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets plans to award $200,000 in federal grants this year to enhance the competiveness of Vermont specialty crops.

Those crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts; horticulture crops such as honey, hops, and maple syrup; and nursery crops like Christmas trees and floriculture.

The grants are awarded through a competitive review process.

Interested applicants may download request for proposals on the agency's website at http://go.usa.gov/3JGBG .

The United States Department of Agriculture awards the grants to the 50 states, the district of Columbia, and U.S. Territories.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soccer Center closing doors

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos