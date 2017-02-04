$200K in federal grants available for specialty crops

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets plans to award $200,000 in federal grants this year to enhance the competiveness of Vermont specialty crops.
Those crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts; horticulture crops such as honey, hops, and maple syrup; and nursery crops like Christmas trees and floriculture.
The grants are awarded through a competitive review process.
Interested applicants may download request for proposals on the agency's website at http://go.usa.gov/3JGBG .
The United States Department of Agriculture awards the grants to the 50 states, the district of Columbia, and U.S. Territories.
