The Art of Soccer Academy opens new facility; Dress for Success relocates

▪ Lexington youth soccer coach Cary Tsamas has opened a new facility for The Art of Soccer Academy at 2430 Palumbo Drive, Suite 120.
Tsamas, who has coached on the club, high school and college levels for more than 25 years, offers individual and group sessions by appointment for youth looking to improve their skills. His space includes two 23-by-35-foot turf areas and is available to rent.
To learn more, go to Theartofsoccer.org, email cary@theartofsoccer.org or call 859-338-0721.
▪ Walmart has opened its first training academy in Kentucky at 2350 Grey Lag Way, Lexington. The academy is inside a Walmart Supercenter, where hourly supervisors and department managers will receive two weeks of training.
“This academy in Lexington is the 47th to be opened across the country and the first here in the Commonwealth,” said academy coordinator Nikki McGinnis. “The Walmart Academy program helps our supervisors build the skills they need to develop as successful leaders for our associates. Their success is our success, resulting in a better customer experience for the Walmart shopper.”
▪ Dress for Success Lexington will now serve clients and take donations at its new location, 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 100. A community open house is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. March 2.
Clients are served by referral only from community-based social service agencies and nonprofit groups. In addition to providing clothing, Dress for Success Lexington provides a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
For more information, go to Lexington.dressforsuccess.org or email lexington@dressforsuccess.org.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
