Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Interview strategies from recruiters. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
The Inventors Council of Central Kentucky will hold a free open meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Lexington Public Library Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive. Theme: A Night at the Movies, featuring “The Men Who Built America.” For more info, go to Kyinventors.org.
Events
OSHA Record-keeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.
Workshops and classes
Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following continuing education courses Feb. 11 at the Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike. For more info, call 859-246-6666 or view classes online at bluegrass.kctcs.edu/workforce.
▪ Electrical: 2017 NEC Code Changes and Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $50
▪ HVAC: Process Refrigeration and Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $100
▪ Plumbing: 2017 Plumbing Code Updates and Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $100
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Feb. 9 and 16
▪ Macintosh and iPad, 7 p.m. Feb. 9
▪ Tech Night (Technology for Personal Fitness), 7 p.m. Feb. 13
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Feb. 16
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Feb. 21
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. Feb. 23
Classes:
▪ Computer Basics begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 6, $60.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Construction Business Connection Event — For Construction Trades Only, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 101 East Vine Street.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments