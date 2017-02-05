Drs. Prosen, Bisona join Kentucky OneHealth; Kentucky Chamber names new members

Finance
Farmers Bank, Jessamine County: Judy Reynolds has been promoted to senior vice president, compliance officer. Josh Miller has been promoted to retail banking officer at the bank’s Brannon Crossing location. Larette Latham Blackford has been promoted to retail banking officer at the bank’s main location.
Health care
Kentucky OneHealth: Dr. Tracy Prosen has joined KentuckyOne Health’s Maternal Fetal Medicine, located at 170 North Eagle Creek Drive, Suite 110. Dr. Indhira Bisona has joined KentuckyOne Health Rheumatology Associates, located at 211 Foundation Court, Suite 210.
Law
Littler: Leila G. O’Carra has been named special counsel in the Lexington office of the employment and labor law practice representing management. O’Carra was previously an attorney at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs.
Organizations
Bluegrass Tourism Marketing Association: The following have been named to the board for 2017: Amy Meyer, Red River Gorge Zipline and Cliffview Resort, president; Monica Plut, Hyatt Regency Lexington, vice president of membership; Becca Rogers, VisitLex, vice president of programming; Amy Stamper, Embassy Suites by Hilton, secretary; and Lara Mire Justice, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, treasurer. The immediate past president is Eli Mertens of TravelHost Magazine. At-large board members are Amy Jackson, The Thoroughbred Center; Sid Yarbrough, Avis/Budget Rent A Car; Courtney Jones, Keeneland/Airport Residence Inn, Courtyard, and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott; Tiffany Hart, Blue Grass Airport; and Rachel Bailey, Hyatt Place.
Dress for Success Lexington: The following have been appointed board members: Diane Verhalen, owner of Alliance Financial Planning, chair; Nanci House, partner at White, McCann & Stewart, Winchester; Lindsay Hughes Thurston, assistant secretary of state; and Kathryn McGuire, owner and founder of Best Dressed Lex.
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce: The following have been named to the board of directors: Russell Cox, president/CEO, Norton Healthcare, Louisville; Terry Gill, secretary, Cabinet for Economic Development, Frankfort (ex-officio); Diane Medley, managing partner, Mountjoy Chilton Medley, Louisville; John Megibben, vice president, Messer Construction, Louisville; David Reeder, president/CEO, Lexmark, Lexington; Matthew Satterwhite, president/CEO, AEP Kentucky Power, Ashland.
Other
BEX Construction: Tammy Atkinson has joined the staff of the Kentucky-based general contractor as a contract administrator.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
