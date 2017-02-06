Classes canceled due to teachers' strike in Poconos district

Classes have been canceled due to a teachers' strike in one district in Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains.
The Stroudsburg Area Education Association went on strike Monday. The district is based about 45 miles southeast of Scranton.
The teachers' union and the school board were unable to agree on a new contract at their last negotiating session on Friday.
The school board says it's trying to craft a contract that won't require a tax increase. The teachers say they're seeing equitable pay.
It wasn't immediately clear how long the strike can last under state law.
