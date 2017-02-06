Senior living facility opens at Fritz Farm

The Willows at Fritz Farm, a senior health and hospitality provider, is opening a new location across from The Summit.
The Willows at Fritz Farm at 2710 Man o’ War Boulevard, just off Nicholasville Road,is the third Lexington offering from Trilogy Health Services. The first was The Willows at Hamburg, 2531 Old Rosebud Road, which opened in 2012; the second was The Willows at Citation, 1376 Silver Springs Dr.
The business now operates nine facilities in Kentucky.
The new campus’ 85 beds are organized into “neighborhoods” with short hallways. Amenities include five gated courtyards, a beauty salon and ice cream parlor.
In late 2017, Trilogy plans to open The Willows at Harrodsburg, located in the building that once held Eddie Montgomery’s steakhouse in Harrodsburg.
The Willows at Fritz Farm will offer personal care, long-term care, skilled nursing services, short-term rehab, respite care and outpatient therapy.
A community open house will be held 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the facility.
