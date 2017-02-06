California Democrats counter Trump's threat to defund

2:59 Malik Monk talks about the smiling incident Pause

0:58 New Kentucky Children's Hospital clinic unveiled

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

2:00 Sounds from the Lexington immigration ban protest

0:45 Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

1:43 Mike White: Defense and rebounding difference for Gators

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case