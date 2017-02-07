CoreLife Eatery coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm

CoreLife Eatery, a restaurant chain that specializes in nutrient-dense meals centered on greens, grains and broth, will open a café at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
CoreLife describes itself as “a good-tasting and affordable healthy eating alternative to communities around the country.”
Entrepreneur Jacqueline Mansfield of Miami will open at least three CoreLife Eatery restaurants this year. The first will be in May on Houston Road in Florence; the second will be at The Summit at Fritz Farm at the end of July. In November, CoreLife will open in Centerville, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton.
Mansfield is a principal in Tristar Capital, a New York-based private investment company that is active in the development and long-term ownership of large-scale mixed-use, retail, lodging, office and residential projects.
CoreLife Eatery’s menu centers around greens, grains and bone broth. Dressings, broths and beverages are made from scratch daily in each restaurant. The New York-state based restaurant chain hopes to expand to 300 restaurants, including corporate-owned and franchise restaurants, over the next five years.
Menu items include sriracha-ginger roasted tofu, tuna poke, and spicy ginger steak and rice noodle bone broth bowl. The menu also also has vegan items, and all dishes are gluten-free. Beverages include cucumber basil lemonade, beet lemonade, cranberry cayenne lemonade and fruit punch.
