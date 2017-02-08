Tucson Electric asked to evaluate possible closure of NSG

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin is proposing that Tucson Electric Power evaluate how the potential closing of the Navajo Generating Station will impact customers.
Tobin filed an amendment to the docket concerning TEP's rate case, which will be heard Wednesday in Tucson by the Corporation Commission.
Last week, Tobin sent a letter to Salt River Project's president to consider alternatives to shutting down its coal-fired NGS units when the lease expires in 2019.
Tobin says it would cause economic hardship for the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and other stakeholders.
He wants TEP to provide an analysis of the closing and the possibility for the utility to purchase additional shares of the generating station.
The amendment would prohibit TEP from supporting closure of the generating station without a full commission review.
