February 12, 2017 11:26 AM

Lawmaker proposes hiking $5 studded tire tax to $75

The Associated Press
KETCHIKAN, Alaska

A lawmaker wants to spike Alaska's studded tire tax from $5 to $75.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2l3RfYk) Sen. Cathy Giessel's bill is aimed at raising money to repair rutted roads damaged by studded tires.

Giessel called the tax hike a "public safety user fee."

She says some northern states ban these tires outright.

The higher tax would add $300 to the cost of four studded tires compared to the current $20.

Giessel sent the bill to two committees and says she plans to do more research before requesting a hearing.

Dan Williams of American Tire and Auto says $300 plus the cost of tires will be a tough sell to customers.

He said winter tires without studs are almost as effective.

