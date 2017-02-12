Lawmaker proposes hiking $5 studded tire tax to $75

A lawmaker wants to spike Alaska's studded tire tax from $5 to $75.
KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2l3RfYk) Sen. Cathy Giessel's bill is aimed at raising money to repair rutted roads damaged by studded tires.
Giessel called the tax hike a "public safety user fee."
She says some northern states ban these tires outright.
The higher tax would add $300 to the cost of four studded tires compared to the current $20.
Giessel sent the bill to two committees and says she plans to do more research before requesting a hearing.
Dan Williams of American Tire and Auto says $300 plus the cost of tires will be a tough sell to customers.
He said winter tires without studs are almost as effective.
