Baptist Health Lexington adds inpatient hospice services; Seedleaf expands urban gardens

▪ Baptist Health Lexington, working with Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass), now offers inpatient hospice services so that patients nearing the end of life can stay in the hospital and receive specialized hospice care. Patients are officially discharged from the hospital, but then admitted as hospice patients without having to leave the facility.
Hospice services at Baptist Health Lexington are directed by a team of Bluegrass Care Navigators hospice professionals. Baptist Health Lexington nursing staff and others work to carry out the specialized care plan.
▪ Seedleaf has secured two acres of land inside New Circle Road on North Limestone Street, to develop an urban farm. The farm will increase the amount of produce grown in the community and will allow Seedleaf to provide more educational programming. This includes hosting more area youth during its summer program, SEEDS, which teaches students how to grow and prepare their own food.
Seedleaf is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to increase the amount, affordability, nutritional value and sustainability of food available to people at risk of hunger in Lexington through growing, sharing and recycling food. Seedleaf currently manages 15 gardens throughout north Lexington. To get involved and find out about upcoming events, go to Seedleaf.org.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
