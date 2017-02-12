Badeau named for Forcht’s board; Ausbun named to lead Broadway Baptist

Finance
Forcht Bank: Justin Badeau, chief financial officer with Forcht Bank since 2012, has been named to the bank’s Board of Directors. Badeau has been with the bank since 2002.
Republic Bank: Todd Ziegler has been promoted to market president for Republic Bank’s Central Kentucky market.
Law
Fowler Bell: Benjamin D. Willis has joined the law firm as an associate in the firm’s Workers’ Compensation, Litigation and Commercial and Business law groups. Christopher G. Colson has been named a member of the firm, joining members Guy R. Colson, John E. Hinkel Jr., Matthew D. Ellison, and managing member, Taft A. McKinstry. Colson joined Fowler Bell’s Litigation, Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights groups in 2009.
Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs: W. Craig Robertson III has been named partner in charge of Wyatt’s Lexington office, the firm’s second largest office. Robertson follows Mark Burton, who served 12 years in the position and remains chairman of the firm’s executive committee.
Organizations
All Star Association: Dairy veteran Jeff Sterne has announced his retirement from All Star Association effective April 1. Bruce Daily has been named to replace Sterne as executive director. Joel Bryant has been named to replace Daily as vice president of purchasing.
Broadway Baptist Church: Daniel Ausbun has been named pastor. Ausbun comes from First Baptist Church, Moreland, Ga., where he served for nearly 12 years.
The Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship: Merl Hackbart, Provost’s Distinguished Service Professor of Finance and Public Administration at the University of Kentucky; Charlie Grizzle, chairman of The Grizzle Co., a Washington-based lobbying firm; and Bob Babbage, the leading lobbyist of Babbage Cofounder, have joined the non-profit’s board of directors.
Other
Cornett: Christy Hiler has been promoted to agency president and will serve alongside the agency’s founder and CEO Kip Cornett.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments