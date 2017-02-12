Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Interview strategies from recruiters. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.
Workshops and classes
Bricks 4 Biz Team Building Workshop will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at Sullivan University, 2355 Harrodsburg Road. This workshop uses Lego Bricks as a tool to encourage creative and critical thinking, communication and collaboration. Cost is $50 and includes breakfast. Register at Womenleadingky.com/bricks-4-biz-team-building-workshop.
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.
▪ Project Management Fundamentals, Feb. 21
▪ Microsoft Office Access 2016 Part 1, Feb. 24
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, March 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, March 16
▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Tech Night (Technology for Personal Fitness), 7 p.m. Feb. 13
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Feb. 16 and 23
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Feb. 16
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Feb. 21
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. Feb. 23
▪ Database, Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
▪ Tech Chat, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. March 2.
▪ Dr Fixit (Help for Windows users), 10 a.m. March 4.
▪ iHelp (Help for Apple users), 10 a.m. March 4.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
