February 13, 2017 9:42 AM

Markets Right Now: US indexes open at record highs

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks extended their march further into record territory in early trading as banks and materials companies posted solid gains.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 4 percent in early trading Monday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.3 percent.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 12.6 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,360. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,758.

