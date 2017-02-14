Camden plans to develop waterfront park

Officials in Camden have announced plans for a new waterfront park project.
Cooper's Ferry Partnership, the nonprofit organizing the project, tells the Courier-Post (http://on.cpsj.com/2lEYTJp) that the city will transform a parking lot on the RCA Pier into a park. The 2.2-acre park will cost an estimated $6 million.
Camden's park proposal is part of a larger development effort that aims to revitalize the area that the Riverfront State Prison occupied.
Cooper's Ferry says bids for the pier project contract are due by March 3.
Comments