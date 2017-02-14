Business

February 14, 2017 3:44 AM

Albany County legislators approve "ban the box" bill

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Lawmakers in upstate New York have approved legislation that protects job applicants who have criminal records from discrimination.

Albany County legislators voted to "ban the box" Monday night in a 32-3 vote. The measure will prohibit the county from asking candidates about their criminal history on applications and in interviews.

Proponents of the reform cite unfair treatment of people who have a criminal record.

Legislators say the county can probe about criminal history after they extend an employment offer but applicants will have a chance to respond.

Albany follows several other New York counties that have also passed similar laws.

