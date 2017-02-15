Long-term transportation funding plan unlikely this session

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this Pause

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols

1:29 Dominique Hawkins: UK's Old Reliable

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:40 Catching up with Chris Lofton

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa